Vent-Axia advises on Part F of the Building Regulations for commercial and industrial buildings

With the amended Part F of the Building Regulations coming into effect from 15th June 2022, leading ventilation manufacturer Vent-Axia is offering advice on the changes for commercial and industrial clients. With Part F (Means of Ventilation) focusing heavily on health and wellbeing, a key addition to the document is a new section on monitoring indoor air quality (IAQ). Other key points include designing ventilation systems to minimise external pollutants entering indoor spaces, and assessing ventilation requirements when installing energy efficiency measures to ensure good IAQ.

The scope of Part F of the Building Regulations covers both new build and refurbishment and now looks to both minimise the entry of external pollutants and ensure humidity and pollutants are extracted effectively and efficiently. The document also includes guidance on minimum levels of air quality, to ensure good occupant health, and considers ways to monitor IAQ as part of this. Furthermore, the document looks at energy efficiency and ventilation requirements. While the Regulations cover both residential and commercial, a new change for the Building Regulations is that flats with communal areas are now seen as commercial rather than residential buildings.

With the pandemic highlighting the importance of good ventilation to mitigate virus transmission, Part F is also introducing improvements to ventilation in new non-residential properties to help prevent the spread of airborne viruses. In fact, it states that in “locations where continuous talking or singing takes place, or there are high levels of physical activity (such as dancing, playing sport or exercising), providing ventilation sufficient to keep CO 2 levels below 800ppm is recommended”. There is also a sub section entitled ‘Indoor Air Quality Monitoring’, which states that in new buildings in the occupiable rooms it refers to there “should have a means of monitoring the indoor air quality. This may be achieved using CO 2 monitors or other means of measuring indoor air quality.” These actions will help ensure better indoor air quality in non-residential properties.

“Amended Part F of the Building Regulations recognises the role of low carbon ventilation in the health and energy efficiency of buildings. To help consultants, contractors, developers and facilities managers understand and comply with the new regulations, at Vent-Axia we can offer guidance and advice including offering a new certified CPD”, said David Cook, Technical Product Manager at Vent-Axia. “Our commercial and industrial team can explain the changes to the legislation, how this affects ventilation in non-residential properties and what solutions are available.”

Published on 15th December 2021, the Building Regulations are being hailed as a “vital step to improve indoor air quality”. Consultants, contractors, developers and facilities managers who would like further information on how the amendments to Part F affect commercial and industrial building can contact Vent-Axia directly. The company now offers a CPD ‘Legislation for Commercial Ventilation’ which is Certified by The CPD Certification Service. The CPD will inform delegates of the recent changes to the legislation, focusing on Approved Document F (Means of Ventilation) and Approved Document L (Conversation of Fuel and Power). Delegates can sign up to the CPD by visiting https://www.vent-axia.com/building-regulations-webinars. Vent-Axia can also provide expertise and advice on the ventilation solutions available for non-residential properties; design considerations such as noise and ingress of pollutants; as well as installation and commissioning.

Vent-Axia is well prepared for the amendments to Part F for non-residential properties, with a wide range of sensors. These include sensors for CO 2 , which can be discreetly located on a wall and can intelligently boost ventilation based on the detected CO 2 levels. They can also provide a warning indication for occupants if CO 2 levels rise above acceptable levels with a useful traffic light system on the front, so occupants can activate purge ventilation when required. These sensors are designed to work in conjunction with a wide range of ventilation solutions including the Sentinel Range of demand controlled inline fans, suitable for either supply of fresh air or extracts of stale air. The inclusion of a CO 2 sensor in the control provides optimal air quality control yet minimising the actual running costs of the fan.

For more simplistic ventilation solutions where ducting cannot be easily installed Vent-Axia’s Lo-Carbon T-Series fans can provide background or purge ventilation and are easily fitted to an existing window or through a wall.

