Heavy Metal: Saves you time and nerves

With the new press systems “Heavy Steel Press” and “Heavy Steel Press Gas”, thick-walled steel pipes can be pressed in a time-saving way instead of being welded. The piping systems are suitable for heating, gases, cooling and industrial applications, to name but a few.

Time savings of up to 60 % even for those not into Heavy Metal and less additional work compared to welding are good arguments for using the new press systems.

SANHA® Heavy Steel Press however holds unique advantages in store: Additional safety through a special design (the sealing ring has a 200 % larger surface area than usual) can save you nerves as well. The larger contact area between sealing ring and pipe serves to seal remaining imperfections (within the tolerances of EN 10217 / EN 10255) and contributes to a permanently tight connection.

Moreso, the fittings are equipped with two unique rows of bi-directional teeth. By gripping the pipe, they prevent the fitting from slipping off before pressing and further increase the strength of the pipework.

Overall, the robust and solid design of the zinc-nickel coated fittings in tandem with the time-proven thick-walled steel pipes leads to a long-lasting piping system and a high degree of reliability.

SANHA® currently offers dimensions from ½ to 2 inches for thick-walled pipes according to EN 10220 or 10255. The operating temperature ranges from -30 to +120 °C or 20 to +80 °C for the gas version.

