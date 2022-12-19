Swegon acquires British air handling manufacturer Dalair

Swegon further strengthens its position in UK&I through the acquisition of Dalair Ltd, the family-owned manufacturer of bespoke air handling units (AHU) based in Wednesbury just outside Birmingham. Dalair is one of the AHU market leaders in the UK, with a highly regarded brand and offers air handling units in various segments covering commercial buildings, offices, retail, health care and pharmaceutical industries.

“I am glad to welcome Dalair to the Swegon family. Dalair has over the last four decades become a renowned brand in the market that is well-known for their strong customer relationships and high-quality products. With the growing demand of bespoke AHU’s we now take an important step together with Dalair to complement and broaden Swegon’s offering in the UK and reach a wider customer base”, says Andreas Örje Wellstam, CEO at Swegon Group.

“With Swegon we see a continued successful journey for Dalair. We share the same focus on quality and aim to be a trusted and competent partner for our customers, which makes Swegon a perfect fit for us. We look forward to becoming a part of Swegon, which will enable us to strengthen our position in the UK even further”, says Glyn Moseley, founder of Dalair.

Dalair, founded in 1981, has 150 employees, with the head office in Wednesbury and two additional sales offices in London and Manchester, UK. Net sales amounted in 2021 to GBP 17 million.

The closing of the deal is expected to take place in January, 2023.

