LED Wall Packs from Ovia

Inceptor Murus is a range of LED Wall Packs with CTA Switch and a robust IK10 rated housing that makes them ideal in outdoor settings. The range sits within Ovia’s floodlighting collection.

Designed to be fast and simple to install, the IP66-rated Inceptor Murus is available in 15W and 25W options and in a choice of standard, photocell, and photocell and emergency versions. The photocell version can assist with energy saving by allowing the light to turn on and off at set lux levels. Inceptor Murus will turn on when the lux level is below 10-30 lux.

Installation of the Murus is straightforward, thanks to the Push Fit/Piano Key Terminal Block and the fitting can be flush mounted on a Besa box for ease of installation. All models include a CTA switch allowing the product to change colour temperature between Warm White 3000K, Cool White 4000K and Daylight 6000K.

Inceptor Murus is available in a choice of anthracite grey or light grey finish and it comes with a five year warranty.

The full range can be seen in the new Ovia Issue 3 catalogue which can be downloaded from the Ovia website – www.oviauk.com.

Watch the video here – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pld7osgI2N8