Training course launched to help counter green skills shortage

A new, ‘first-of-its-kind’ sustainable energy technology course is due to welcome its first cohort this September in a bid to tackle the UK’s green skills gap.

Daikin UK, an eco-heating technology brand, is working alongside Quantum Group, one of the UK’s top providers of renewables and decarbonisation training to launch a new renewable technology training course.

The ‘Sustainable Energy Technologies’ course is aimed at 16–18-year-olds and will give them a base foundational knowledge of renewable technologies.

Students will learn about fossil fuels and their impact on the environment, find out about energy supply and sources, legislation, building guidance and regulations, and gain knowledge of greener energy solutions such as air source heat pumps.

This theoretical understanding then leads to hands-on practical sessions with air source heat pumps using Quantum’s state-of-the-art training booths, where installation and maintenance procedures can be simulated.

The UK is facing a major challenge to fill the skills gaps needed to meet the Government’s ambitious target of Net Zero by 2050, with an increasing number of career opportunities in the renewable heating sector.

While upskilling will play a key role in helping to alleviate this shortfall, there is a need to futureproof the country’s workforce by bringing training the next generation of heating professionals on renewables.

This course will help to create a larger pool of future heating professionals to meet demand for the rollout of technologies like air source heat pumps as fossil fuel forms of heating are phased out. It’s due to be rolled out as part of a pilot scheme in September 2023 at London’s South Bank College and New City College London.

More than 200,000 people will need training for green energy roles by 2050, according to PwC research1, and the Green Alliance estimates that around 300,000 more skilled workers are required.

Martin Passingham, product and training manager at Daikin UK, said: “The heat pump market in the UK has doubled in size in recent years, and the government is targeting 600,000 domestic heat pump installations per year by 2028.

“The environmental and cost savings potential of air source heat pumps are unmatched*. However, to meet the country’s ambitious Net Zero and heat pump installation targets, skilled workers are desperately needed.

“This first-of-its-kind course we’re launching alongside Quantum Group will tackle the national skills gap and create a clear path for college students into an industry with so much opportunity.

“Students on this course will be able to learn more about the huge potential of renewable forms of heating like heat pumps to reduce energy usage and bills in the home, and they’ll be ideally qualified to play a key role in the future of renewable heating technology.”

Maria Gonella, Quantum managing partner, added: “The decarbonisation and renewable energies sector is growing rapidly and will continue to do so. At Quantum, we specialise in providing opportunities to engage in learning about green skills. Our training courses will equip you with lifelong practical skills in renewable technologies.

“Advance your employability by being a part of a rapidly growing workforce that focuses on accelerating your skills for sustainable growth and the transition to a net zero world.”

Daikin also has the capacity to train more than 7,000 installers on air source heat pumps through its accredited courses and UK network of Sustainable Home Centres – aiming to train around 30% of all installers in the industry.

Quantum’s new course is suitable for 16–18-year-olds across a wide range of backgrounds. To learn more about the Sustainable Energy Technologies course visit https://thequantumgroup.uk.com/sustainable-energy-technologies/.