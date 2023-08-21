Ideal Heating teams up with social housing provider to tackle fuel poverty

Ideal Heating has partnered with social housing provider Wrekin Housing Group to help residents struggling with fuel poverty amid soaring energy bills.

The heating specialist made a significant donation to Wrekin Housing, which provides over 13,000 homes for affordable rent and low-cost ownership across the West Midlands.

The donation supported Wrekin Housing’s Warm Home Pack initiative, which is providing tenants with essential items amid high energy prices and the rising cost of living.

The partnership between Ideal Heating and Wrekin Housing was recognised at the 2023 Social Value Leadership Group (SVLG) Awards in April, where they were named runners up in the ‘Best Social Value Collaboration’ category.

The awards celebrate supply chain partners who “do social value right,” and who have demonstrated a commitment to projects which benefit local communities.

Stevie Spinks, divisional sales director for social housing at Ideal Heating, said: “Keeping homes warm and dry has been at the heart of our business for over a century. However, we know the rising cost of living has created extremely difficult circumstances for many families and households across the UK.

“Through our existing relationship with Wrekin Housing Group, we were delighted to be able to support them in the vital work they do across the West Midlands, which continues to make a real difference to people and communities.

“To see our partnership recognised at the SVLG Awards was incredibly humbling, and we’re pleased that we’ve been able to play a small part in helping those in need.”

The Warm Home Pack initiative provides households with vital support items to help them through the current cost of living challenge.

Items donated include heated blankets, slow cookers, thermal socks and flasks, draught excluders, hot water bottles and winter essential packs.

Ideal Heating has a long-standing relationship with Wrekin Housing Group, and has been the company’s preferred supplier for eight years.

For every Ideal boiler fitted in a Wrekin property, £15 is donated to support social value activities such as the Warm Home Packs.

David Wells, executive director of operational services at The Wrekin Housing Group, said: “We’re really pleased that our collaborative working with Ideal Heating has been recognised at the recent SVLG Awards.

“Each boiler purchased from Ideal means we can make a difference to peoples’ lives through our warm packs initiative. This helps us support our tenants who are struggling as a result of the energy price rises and cost of living crisis.

“This is another great example of how we can work together with our partners to benefit Wrekin customers.”

Wrekin Housing Group has also launched a new e-voucher scheme, supported by Ideal Heating, for its tenants.

E-vouchers can be used by tenants to cover the cost of essential gas safety checks, and provide financial support for those most in need.

One customer, who lives with fibromyalgia and was gifted a heated blanket through the partnership, said: “I really appreciate the help and cannot believe that my housing provider was good enough to supply this – it’s a wonderful service.”

Another customer living with a number of health conditions has received a slow cooker and a thermal flask, enabling her to cook healthy meals and reduce her gas consumption, as well as boil her kettle less – all of which help save money and stay warm.