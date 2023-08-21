New CIBSE accredited heat pump CPD and White Paper launched

Hamworthy Heating, British manufacturer and supplier of commercial heating and hot water products has announced the arrival of two new resources – ‘An Introduction to Heat Pumps’ CIBSE Approved CPD and ‘The Hamworthy Roadmap to Decarbonisation’ White Paper.

Suitable for specifiers and installers wishing to understand more about heat pumps and the latest industry developments, ‘An Introduction to Heat Pumps’ is the latest CIBSE-accredited Continuous Professional Development (CPD) course from Hamworthy Heating. Covering the main heat pump operating principles such as energy, refrigeration, technology and efficiency, the latest CPD offering from highlights the different types of commercial heat pump equipment available and explores the influencing factors which need to be considered before heat pump selection.

Also focusing on heat pump design principles, ‘An Introduction to Heat Pumps’ looks at the main points to consider when it comes to designing a heat pump system, before concluding with an overview of market drivers and government incentives.

To further support the transition to low carbon heating and hot water, the new ‘Hamworthy Roadmap to Decarbonisation: Planning Your Journey’ White Paper features an in-depth examination of decarbonisation. Looking at the current landscape; the latest White Paper from Hamworthy discusses the challenges of implementing a roadmap to decarbonisation and how heat pumps, such as the Tyneham monobloc air source heat pump, play a pivotal role in this transition.

The Tyneham heat pump is one of the lightest commercial heat pumps on the market. Featuring a coefficient (COP) rating of up to 4.85 to provide efficient, low-carbon heating, the Tyneham includes seven models in the range with six nominal outputs of between 14 to 70kW and can be cascaded to achieve higher outputs in larger installations. Incorporating an inverter controller compressor to accurately match the heat demand, Tyneham heat pumps also use R32 refrigerant to deliver increased efficiencies.

More than just a manufacturer, Hamworthy is a company committed to providing high levels of service and aftercare to its customers. To help customers get the best out of their products and stay up to date with the latest industry developments, Hamworthy Heating – a long-term member of the CIBSE Patrons Programme – offers a range of wide range of CPD seminars and product training courses, delivered by HVAC professional members of the Groupe Atlantic team.