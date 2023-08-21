PCA Conference offers latest thinking in dampness and building preservation 

The Housing Ombudsman, social housing professionals and academics will consider mounting concerns around mould and condensation in homes at a flagship industry event.

Organised by the Property Care Association (PCA), the annual international Property Care Conference has established a reputation as the leading event for professionals in the public and private sector looking to learn more about dampness, mould and the management of moisture issues in buildings.

This year, the event takes place at The Slate, University of Warwick in Coventry on 21 September, where speakers will share their professional insight on adapting, preserving and embracing new methods of surveying and property care for all buildings in subject areas including:

The Housing Ombudsman Report: One year on – Alan Park, The Housing Ombudsman.

The challenges for the private rental sector – HMO Network:

Could it be lifestyle? James Berry, PCA.

The challenges of retrofit – Lady Renee Young, Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea.

Installation Assurance Authority: The dos and don’ts of insulating suspended timber floors.

Property market forecast – Kate Faulkner, OBE.

Surface waterproofing as a means of controlling water ingress into masonry walls – Henry Zhu, UCL.

Structural drying techniques – Alan James, Dantherm Group.

Flood testing facilities: What have we learnt? – David Ramsbottom, HR Wallingford.

The conference also includes a panel debate on how to get ventilation and thermal efficiency working in harmony, with closing thoughts delivered by the Reverend Kevin Fear, who will discuss mental health in the construction industry.

James Berry, deputy chief executive of the PCA, said: “The 2023 International Property Care Conference delivers content and insight to improve understanding of the principles and practices towards dampness in buildings, timber preservation, current market conditions, the latest technical content and future developments in the industry.

“Aimed at anyone associated with the surveying, construction and preservation industry, the event continues to go from strength to strength, attracting internationally acclaimed speakers, the latest thinking in key industry issues and a platform to consider best practice in an innovative setting.

“We are all set for some great debates, with excellent guests and some really interesting subjects up for discussion.”