Titon reaches golden milestone

From garden shed to global success – Titon Hardware is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Incorporated in 1972 following the creation of the first Titon product, a window casement stay, John Anderson created Titon Hardware from his garden shed in Feering, Essex. 50 years later, Titon Hardware has gone from strength to strength and is now a market leader of window and door hardware and ventilation products.

Titon manufactures and supplies ventilation and window and door products – ranging from its signature Trimvent background ventilator (first made and patented by John Anderson in 1973) to window handles, locking systems and hinge systems as well as powered ventilation products including whole house systems and extract fans. As a manufacturer, Titon also invests heavily in research and development, which enables the company to use the latest technology to keep its products both innovative and cost effective.

The company’s longevity and success is in no small part due to the loyalty, skill and expertise of its workforce as explained by Tyson Anderson, the firm’s Sales & Marketing Director and the son of John Anderson.

He said: “Titon started 50 years ago in a basic garden shed and as it grew, it was apparent that the working environment developed with it, which helped provide an efficient and professional attitude within the organisation.

“That initial ‘family feel’ permeated to every new employee and is reflected in the fact that anyone who left the business always reported back that they missed that Titon ethos and friendly approach. Long serving staff meant a better understanding of, and working relationships with, customers and suppliers. This works alongside a strong emphasis on Research & Development, which provides high quality, reliable and competitive product that has always given the company a solid foundation on which to obtain business and success.