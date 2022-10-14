Breathe cleaner air with Electrical Direct’s extended range of air purifiers

ElectricalDirect has added more products to its air purification range to help protect indoor spaces against harmful germs and unpleasant odours.

Suitable for public and commercial spaces such as hospitals, offices, schools or hotels, ElectricalDirect has added the Vent-Axia PureAir Room Air Purifier to its range. This advanced multistage air cleaning system is able to remove 99.9% of airborne particles including COVID-19, viruses and bacteria.

The Vent-Axia PureAir Room Purifier also features a six-stage filtration system: a washable pre-filter, an H13 HEPA filter, an activated carbon filter, a cold catalyst filter, ultraviolet light, and an ionizer. With a capacity of up to 30m2 and a maximum noise level of 45d(B)A, the user will not be disturbed by loud background noise.

This portable and lightweight product also benefits from an auto mode that sets airflow based on the indoor air pollution, air quality display and a timer to allow you to set the unit to run for periods up to eight hours. Additionally, it features three speeds which can be manually or automatically controlled, meaning it can be easily adjusted for the level of usage required.

For increased functionality, ElectricalDirect also stocks the Vent Axia PureAir Room Air Purifier with Smart App Control which can be operated by its SmartLife app. This feature gives the ability to link multiple air purifiers to one app and remotely control each unit, speeding up the process of maintaining larger properties.

ElectricalDirect’s line up also includes the super slim air purifiers from AirX Pro, which is a medical grade air purifying system that removes 99.9% allergens and 93.3% of odours, from airborne viruses and dust mites to organic fumes, tobacco smoke, traffic pollution and more.

Carrie Earl, Category Manager at ElectricalDirect, said: “As part of our promise to offer a huge range of products, we are pleased to have increased our portfolio of air purifiers to meet the growing demand for improved air quality. These are excellent solutions to providing healthier indoor environments, especially as we approach winter and consider the health implications related to poor air quality.”

Specialist online retailer, ElectricalDirect has over 12,000 products in stock including everything from ventilation to electric radiators. Heating and ventilation engineers, installers and plumbers can choose from a range of flexible delivery options to meet the needs of their busy schedules, including free next day delivery on orders over £45 ex VAT, same day delivery to postcodes in selected areas of London and the East of England, as well as click and collect from 6,500 pick up points across the UK.

To find out more about ElectricalDirect, please visit: www.ElectricalDirect.co.uk.