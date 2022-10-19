Rinnai introduces new free heating & hot water system design service

Rinnai is now offering a NEW and FREE customer service that designs the ideal heating and hot water system suited specifically to the customer’s property requirements. Obtaining a hot water and heating system designed to the specific needs of any site or property ensures that savings can be made in purchase and running costs as well as carbon emissions.

Some properties are better suited towards a specific heating and hot water delivery system. For example, hybrid heat pump or solar thermal with BioLPG options could be considered the better solution for heating and hot water delivery when thinking of off-grid rural locations especially those with high demand for heating and hot water.

Inner-city occupants could be advised to look at utilising either hybrid designs, including hydrogen-ready units for gas blends of up to 20% along with products and systems of technical and practical feasibility.

If say, a customer owns an urban retirement community consisting of three Edwardian houses with a mixture of heating and hot water delivery applications, Rinnai can design and install ONE WHOLE system that guarantees maximum output and minimises fuel and operational costs whilst considering the feasibility of the solution from the perspective of the building and budget.

Not only will Rinnai advise the customer on what system should be installed, Rinnai will design a heating and hot water system that complements the customer’s site, uniquely. Whichever location or dwelling, Rinnai can offer and design a heating and hot water system that will help reduce costs and carbon emissions.

Adds operations director of Rinnai Mr Goggin: “We have positioned the Rinnai name as a company that offers the highest quality product and best available value with service excellence. It is a position of responsibility and we have maintained a stance of doing the absolute best we can for customers. We believe implicitly in this basic premise – we do the best we can, and we achieve what our customers want and expect. And that includes anticipating the future. We are manufacturers of proven excellence and are using our core competencies of design engineering solutions to suit all possible future needs and fuels.”

Rinnai offers a range of decarbonising and cost reducing energy options applicable to all types of properties. Heat pump, BioLPG, solar and hydrogen can fulfil all domestic and commercial energy demands.

Rinnai’s new heating and hot water delivery design service is an integral part of Rinnai’s H3 range of products. This service will provide the customer with detail that reduces all related costs as well as information that ensures the correct decisions are made regarding system design and installation.

To acquire this FREE service simply email engineering@rinnai-uk.com