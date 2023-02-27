The benefits of professional planning

It comes as no surprise that any piping system must be tight and able to the job for a very long time. Apart from heating, gas and drinking water demand careful attention. Good planning can help to ensure a safe, hygienic and long-lasting piping system – and this is where the SANHA planning service comes into play.

Our planning service not only provides support for large construction projects. It also scores with a high level of data transparency and accuracy for all parties involved. At the same time, it significantly relieves the workload of engineering offices or other technical planners.

Time-saving support at no additional cost?

High workload, capacity bottlenecks or an unusual construction project – the reasons for using the SANHA planning service are manifold. This applies not only to planners, but also to larger installation companies. SANHA offers various modules based on the relevant standards and technical regulations. These include heating and drinking water, pipe network calculations, line diagrams, floor and project plans as well as detailed suggestions on the pipes and fittings needed. What’s best: All this support comes for free when our material suggestions are followed!

The planning itself can be carried out in various programmes and formats such as BIIM Revit, PlancalNova or others.

Of course, the data needed for all SANHA piping systems is readily available here as well, should you chose to plan the piping yourself. Planners or planning installation companies can access the data for BIM Revit, VDI 3805 data sets and PlancalNova. In addition to the CAD data, all necessary information such as dimensions, weight, AISI numbers and materials or thread types is readily available with a few clicks.

Contact us today at 01628 819245 or webuk@sanha.com.