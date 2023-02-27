New management team for RECOM passive fire protection as growth surges

A new management team has been unveiled for RECOM Solutions’ passive fire protection division, the fastest-growing arm of the group.

Revenues for the division are on track to exceed £4.5m in the 12 months to April, up from £2.6m, following a raft of contract wins which has seen it expand into a nationwide operation.

RECOM Passive Fire Protection has doubled the size of its team of directly-employed installers to 40 over the past 12 months.

The team undertakes projects at locations including NHS Trusts and hospitals, schools and universities, government offices, social housing schemes, apartment blocks and office buildings.

In line with its expansion, RECOM Passive Fire Protection has a new-look management team after a series of promotions and appointments.

Sarah Leadbetter has been promoted to the newly-created role of head of the division, which will see her lead on the delivery of its commercial targets, focus on client retention and expansion, and support RECOM’s directors with their growth plans for the group.

Jay Newby has been promoted from contracts manager to the new role of operations manager for RECOM Passive Fire Protection. His new position sees him working closely with contracts managers and leading on all site operations and project delivery.

Gvidas Teresas has been promoted from supervisor to contracts manager and he will support Jay on service delivery.

Richard Green has joined RECOM Passive Fire Protection as a contracts manager from Bell Group. He brings expertise in fire doors, with more than 10 years’ experience in this specialist field.

Due to the division’s geographical expansion, Keron Jackson has been recruited as a contracts manager for the Midlands and is based in Birmingham. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to bolster RECOM’s national coverage.

RECOM, which has its headquarters on the Waters Edge Business Park in Salford Quays, is an approved contractor under the UK’s Fire Accreditation Scheme (FIRAS) for its fire protection services, which include passive fire protection installation, fire door surveys and installations, repairs and upgrades, fire strategy reviews, compartmentation surveying, advice and guidance, training, development and support.

The company, which was founded in 2015 by directors Jason McKnight and Joseph Dillon, also undertakes construction project management and main contracting work across sectors including healthcare, education, retail and leisure, commercial and residential. It also provides consultancy services to assist in the design and delivery of health and safety, sustainability and cladding projects.

Jason said: “The creation of a dedicated management team for RECOM Passive Fire Protection, together with our new arrivals, provides an excellent platform for further strong growth for the division.

“The market is growing rapidly amid greater awareness of the need for risk assessments, remediation work, building upgrades and ongoing maintenance in the new-build sector as well as at existing sites.

“Only recently, new fire safety regulations have come into force as the government seeks to improve fire safety in high-rise apartment blocks by implementing recommendations made by the Grenfell Tower Inquiry. This once again demonstrates how seriously the issue of fire safety and protection needs to be taken throughout the property and construction sectors.

“We have a highly-skilled and committed team and I am proud of their achievements to date. Our investment in new staff working alongside the new management team will give us the ability to take the division to the next level.

“We are continuing to expand the team by recruiting additional supervisors and contracts managers to reflect the growth we are seeing across the UK. At the same time, we are placing a lot of emphasis on nurturing talent from within, and five RECOM trainees have recently gained diplomas to qualify as passive fire installers.”