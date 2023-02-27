Aire Park celebrates major milestone with topping out of first two buildings

The highly anticipated new district in Leeds city centre, Aire Park, has reached a key milestone, with the structure of its first two buildings now complete.

The two buildings which range from six to eight storeys are due for Practical Completion by large-scale developer, Vastint UK, in November of this year. Once occupied, the two buildings will accommodate up to 2,500 workers.

The ground floor will offer over 20,000 sq ft of flexible retail space across six units. Vastint UK’s ambition is to offer the space to independent retail businesses, with an expected foot traffic of tens of thousands of workers, residents and visitors per year once Aire Park is complete.

The buildings will frame a new, outdoor events space and green area adjacent to The Tetley and the Grade II listed Salem Chapel. Expected to open to the public in 2024, the 12,000 sq ft of outdoor space will host regular activities and events for neighbours and visitors.

Simon Schofield, Construction Lead North of Vastint UK, said: “Upon completion of these two buildings, Aire Park will be officially open for business. Leeds is highly attractive for major businesses following in the path of Channel 4 and several household-name financial and professional service providers. Due to the large-scale, high-quality spaces that we’re providing with these offices, we are already attracting interest from major enterprises looking to move their headquarters to Leeds.

“Whilst the development will be home to approximately 3,000 residents and a working district for over 11,000 workers once complete, we’ve designed Aire Park to be enjoyed by everyone in Leeds. These first buildings mark the start of a thriving community within a new unique, urban district.”

Best practice ESG credentials

Designed by Ryder Architecture, the state-of-the-art buildings have been designed with ESG at the forefront and are expected to achieve impressive accreditations, including BREEAM Excellent, WELL Building Gold and EPC rating A. Electricity from renewable sources will power the buildings whilst openable windows will allow fresh air to flow through the column-free floorplates from the expansive park outside. Both buildings are also targeting WiredScore Gold, meaning they have the connectivity capacity for almost any occupier.

Schofield continues: “Creating sustainable buildings that provide tenants with a healthy and comfortable environment has always been important to Vastint UK.”

Vastint UK representatives, Leeds City Council members and contractors gather outside the new buildings

Aire Park: the heart of Leeds’ South Bank

Aire Park will be a district for workers, residents and the general public, breathing new life into the area and acting as a catalyst for reconnecting the South Bank to the city centre.

Aire Park’s mission is to connect Leeds and its communities, offering an inclusive environment and facilities designed for everyone to enjoy a more healthy, active and enriched life by nature.

The district will span across 24 acres of the city centre’s South Bank. Upon full completion, the district will boast over 1 million sq ft of Category A office space, 1,400 homes, two hotels, 18-23 retail spaces and a multi-use, eight-acre park with 500 trees at its very heart – the largest green space in Leeds city centre.