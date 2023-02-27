Vent-Axia’s award-winning Multivent MEV installed in zero-carbon student accommodation

Ventilation leader Vent-Axia has supplied over 60 of its Lo-Carbon Multivent MVDC-MSH units to provide effective ventilation at a new nine-storey student accommodation scheme in Manchester. Church Inn, on Higher Cambridge Street, has 62 studio apartments with a Vent-Axia ventilation unit installed in each flat. Energy efficient and quiet, the Multivent MEV unit was the ideal solution for the BREEAM VG scheme, with low energy and noise levels very important in achieving this credit. The accommodation also meets Manchester City Council’s ambition to achieve a zero-carbon target for Manchester by establishing student accommodation close to educational establishments, reducing the need for travel and minimizing emissions.

Built in the south of the city centre on a site previously occupied by the disused Church Inn public house, the nine-storey building will provide much needed new accommodation for Manchester’s growing student community. Designed by Carson & Partners, built by the GMI Construction Group, and developed by Alumno Group Ltd, the project is set to enhance and complement the local area. Meanwhile, Watt Energy & Consulting Engineers were the consultants on the project, and the ventilation was installed by Whole Ventilation Services Ltd. The footprint on the job is very challenging due to its size. All trades needed to be programmed in expertly by Shaw Contracts and GMI.

“We found Vent-Axia’s Lo-Carbon MVDC-MSH MEV installed neatly and easily and operates extremely quietly with best-in-class SFP. It also provides simple and accurate commissioning thanks to the built in fully variable digital screen so we’re really impressed with it”, said Alan Johnson, Director of Whole Ventilation Services Ltd. “The product was specified as Vent-Axia came highly recommended by Shaw Contract Management following many years of using their products and always finding them reliable.”

Vent-Axia’s Multivent MVDC-MSH unit features three fully variable speeds; normal, boost and purge, and can extract up to 118l/s. The digital display allows installers to accurately set airflow, ensuring exactly the right ventilation rate, while accurate speed control helps minimise noise and energy consumption, which made the Multivent MVDC-MSH ideal for the Church Inn project. It also features a built-in humidity sensor so that the unit boosts when humidity reaches a certain threshold, combatting excess moisture and thus helping provide good indoor air quality.

The Multivent MVDC-MSH is part of the award-winning Multivent MEV family, a new range of mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) and decentralised MEV (dMEV) from Vent-Axia. With market-leading energy efficiency, the Multivent MEV family provides a reliable, highly efficient, quiet and easy to operate ventilation system that’s key to unlocking a healthier, greener future. With a choice of nine MEV and eight dMEV models, both the MEV and dMEV units offer an easy-to-operate control platform and extremely low operating noise. Additional benefits include increased ventilation rates, compact design, easy installation, as well as simple and accurate commissioning. With a common digital control platform throughout the range and smart accessories for use in the home, the MEV and dMEV range is a breeze to install, commission and control. Plus, the wealth of control and switching options across the range provides a solution for any new build scenario.

With a 7-year warranty on all Multivent MEV family products, the range offers a high efficiency, low profile solution for continuous mechanical extract ventilation. The range combines market-leading efficiency recognised on SAP PCDB combined with a specific fan power as low as 0.14w/l/s whilst still achieving ultra-low noise levels. Designed for the simultaneous ventilation of separate areas in the home, units can service a kitchen and up to six wet rooms. With nine models to choose from, housebuilders can select the model to meet the needs of each home, with airflows from 118l/s to 159l/s and demand control, which enables precise ventilation. To further improve IAQ, the Lo-Carbon Sentinel Multivent models are available with integral and adjustable CO2 and humidity sensors, which increase ventilation rates in proportion to relative levels of pollutants within the dwelling.

The Multivent MEV range offers advanced control options and easier installation and commissioning. The units are available with (model dependant): demand control enabling precise ventilation rate; app enabled for easy commissioning and monitoring; an integral LCD display allows the installer to select appropriate speed to meet demand; manual and automatic control options; Plug-n-Play automatic sensor detection; switched live and SELV connections, and optional wired or wireless controllers.

The complementary other half of the Multivent family is Vent-Axia’s Lo-Carbon NBR dMEV, a range of continuous running, constant volume dMEV units. Best in class with a specific fan power of 0.12w/l/s the dMEV units are quiet running and offer high-pressure development. Boasting an innovative digital display and UKAS calibrated airflow sensor that allows for an easier installation, the dMEV units feature an in-built spirit level further helping with install, plus a fault light is handy for any trouble shooting. In addition, the range’s IPX5 rating allows for install flexibility without the need for SELV.

Unlike other dMEV units on the market, the NBR dMEV is available in both 100mm and 125mm options. The unique 125mm option further improves DER by improving efficiency and lowering noise. The larger surface area allows more airflow through the fan and, with the larger 125mm spigot, there are almost no restrictions in terms of duct lengths and bends used in the system, when compared to a traditional 100mm axial fan. This means fewer fans are required to achieve whole house ventilation rates. The NBR dMEV range includes both fixed and variable speed models in both sizes with the humidity control models incorporating an adjustable (40% – 90%) ambient response humidistat.

