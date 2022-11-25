Stiebel Eltron invests in new training centre

Stiebel Eltron has invested hundreds of thousands into a new training centre and showroom at its UK headquarters as it looks to inspire the next generation of heat pump installers.

The supplier of sustainable heating technology pumped £350,000 into the new facilities which will provide new and existing installers with all the tools needed to excel in the industry.

Based at its UK headquarters in Bromborough, Wirral, the 280m2 training area has capacity to accommodate up to 16 professionals-to-be.

Fitted with the latest Stiebel Eltron equipment for trainees to get to grips with, the company hopes the investment will spark a rise in installers as the UK transitions towards renewable heating solutions.

The investment comes at a time when Stiebel Eltron is enjoying a period of growth, with the company expanding its workforce from 32 to 40 employees in the past year.

With its ambition to increase this to 49 in 2023 coinciding with its new training centre, Stiebel Eltron believes it will be well placed to meet the growing need for heat pumps and their installers in the coming years.

The company has seen a rise in demand for heat pumps, with the manufacturer reporting a 70 percent increase in heat pump sales, when compared to last year.

The growth in heat pumps and renewable heating systems looks set to continue with the UK Government aiming to deliver the installation of 600,000 heat pumps annually by 2028.

As a result the UK will require a raft of qualified, industry-leading installers, which prompted Stiebel Eltron to design and produce its comprehensive training centre.

Giving trainees valuable hands-on-experience with the latest industry technology, the showroom features a range of ground and air source heat pumps which vary in size and shape, and are used in different situations, such as in commercial settings, houses, or flats.

Located directly next to the showroom, the centre will see trainees provided with expert knowledge from Stiebel Eltron’s specialists.

As well as training installers, Stiebel Eltron is committed to seeing them lead the industry going forward, providing them with a package post-training which ensures that high-quality, technical support is available to them and their customers throughout the duration of any installation or project, not just at the point of purchase.

Mark McManus, managing director, Stiebel Eltron UK said: “It’s a really exciting time for the heating industry with demand for heat pumps only increasing. As a result, the UK is going to need the best installers possible.

“We started this project with the goal to create a training area which is second to none and inspires people to become heat pump installers. We’re pleased to say we’ve delivered this with a state-of-the-art facility which covers everything needed for prospective installers to learn their trade.

“But it’s our support package which really sets it apart. Not only do we ensure all trainees are equipped with the expertise and knowledge to excel in the industry, we make sure everyone on our courses receive technical support and advice which goes well beyond their training so they can meet any challenge in their line of work head-on.”