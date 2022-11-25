Airedale wins international accolade at business awards

Airedale by Modine, the critical cooling specialists, has taken home the award for “International Business of the Year” at the Yorkshire Post Business in Excellence Awards.



Recognising the work the company has done overseas, including the launch of new production facilities in the US and Spain, and winning new business from some of the largest data centre providers in the world, Airedale adds this award to their 2019 accolade of “Manufacturer of the Year.”



Attended by over 400 people, the awards celebrate the best in business in the Yorkshire region, with accolades going to a wide range of successful organisations who came together to celebrate the county’s commercial success.

Darren Farrar, global head of marketing for Airedale, said: “We are delighted to be recognised in the business arena for the extensive work we have done across Europe and the US. This award is credit to the expertise and dedication of our highly skilled teams, here in Leeds and at our plants in Consett (Co Durham), Guadalajara (Spain), Grenada,(Mississippi, US) and Rockbridge (Virginia, US.)”

He continued: “In 2019 we won Manufacturer of the Year and announced our intention to ‘go global’, with the launch of our European data centre team and continued investment into both the research and development of our products, and staff training. Since then, we have also launched production facilities in Spain, and a new plant and sales team in the US. In a relatively short space of time we have taken hold of a massive marketplace and look forward to an exciting global future.”