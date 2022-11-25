Rinnai commercial continuous flow water heaters certified by BSI as ready for hydrogen blends

Rinnai’s Hydrogen blends ready 20% continuous flow condensing water heating units have been certified by the British Standards Institution (BSI) for use as hydrogen blends ready.

The range was subjected to rigorous testing and analysis by the British Standards Institution and the category I2HY20 will be added to product demarcations indicating that the water heaters are futureproofed for hydrogen and methane blending.

For more information on the commercial range of hydrogen blends ready 20% water heaters visit www.rinnaiuk.com or call 0300 373 0660 .

The BSI has a global reputation for excellence in testing & certifying products and systems. It is acknowledged as the hallmark of trust. It is a non-profit organization founded in1901. BSI has a presence on every continent, with 87 offices in 31 countries across the world.

Hydrogen blends are set to be an integral part of the future of heating and hot water systems and this certification follows Rinnai’s announcement as the world’s first producer of 100% hydrogen ready technology for continuous flow water heaters.

Commenting on this development for Rinnai, Chris Goggin stated “The I2HY20 certification is another important step in supporting our stakeholders with their decarbonisation pathways and an integral part of delivering our mission of creating a healthier way of living through our H3 initiative which consists of hydrogen and BioLPG ready continuous flow water heaters, smart Hybrids that comprise of market leading solar thermal, heat pumps and electrical heating appliances and low GWP heat pump technology”

Rinnai is a world leading manufacturer of thermal and water control technologies including water heaters, boilers and heat pumps. Designing and producing over two million units a year. The company operates on each of the five continents and has an established reputation for products of high performance, robust cost efficiency and extended working lives.

Rinnai units are UKCA certified, A-rated water efficiency, accessed through multiple fuel options and are available for purchase 24/7, 365 days a year. Any unit can be delivered to any UK site within 24 hours.

The Rinnai N series is hydrogen-blends 20% ready NOW and can also use BioLPG which is capable of delivering significantly reduced carbon emissions.

Rinnai offers comprehensive training courses and technical support in all aspects of the water heating industry.

For more information on the RINNAI product range visit

www.rinnaiuk.com