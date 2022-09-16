Spill control for industrial settings

Spills are inevitable in any industrial setting, but that doesn’t mean they have to be dangerous. With the correct provisions in place, spills of oil, chemicals and other potentially harmful substances can be contained before contaminating the environment.

Floor matting specialists First Mats are excited to launch a new range of spill control productswhich are now available to order from their website. Spill control is a significant part of the Birmingham-based firm’s product range expansion, which now covers most areas of premises.

Among the new products are Spill Kits, which contain an array of fast-acting absorbent materials to quickly respond to accidents involving Oils, Chemicals and other industrial fluids. Depending on the model, they can absorb between 20 and 240 litres of liquid. These absorbent materials can also be purchased individually for minor spills, such as Pads, Rolls or Socks, which are cost-effective and fast-acting products.

“Our range of Evo absorbent materials is one we’re especially excited about”, states First Mats Marketing Director Richard O’Connor, “They’re made from 85% recycled natural materials, which is much better for the environment than synthetic alternatives, and the amount of Oil they can absorb is outstanding!”.

The range also includes bunded pallets that can hold a variety of standard drums and IBCs. Most models are designed to contain 110% of the storage capacity, preventing the fluid from leaking containers overspilling and contaminating the environment. Moreover, they are reusable, easy to clean and compatible with oils and most chemicals.

