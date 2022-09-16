Achieve maximum energy efficiency with LG’s new residential air con line-up

LG Electronics always keeps a close watch on the latest digital and ecological opportunities that might lead to changes in the residential air conditioning sector. The end-users have high expectations for their homes and there is an emerging need to provide optimised solutions and increase the efficiency, sustainability and comfort value in properties across the UK, in particular, to meet the growing concerns about the provision of cleaner indoor air.

LG Electronics has recently introduced a new anti-bacterial technology to its residential air conditioning line up so users can breathe easier with their next home improvement project. The new units feature LG’s AirCare Complete System – which combines air filtration with new UV Nano technology.

LG DUALCOOL Deluxe and ARTCOOL Mirror are now equipped with the new UV LED technology – UV Nano. This technology ensures the air passing through the air conditioning units is clean and keeps the fan 99.99% bacteria free with ultraviolet light. The UV ray emitting LEDs are placed underneath the fan and directly damage the DNA of micro-organisms by rupturing their DNA, making it impossible for them to multiply. Post COVID pandemic, LG Electronics is committing strongly to the healthcare features of their air conditioners by equipping them with UV Nano technology. With the full-scale air purification process, the air conditioner effectively cleans the air whilst keeping the home comfortably cool or warm as required.

Equipped with LG’s advanced DUAL Inverter Compressor, these air conditioners can solve noise problems and maintain the desired temperature, resulting in overall energy-saving, along with longer-lasting and efficient cooling. The compressors are designed with a superior build quality and achieve faster cooling with wider rotational frequency compared to the standard AC models. The revolutionary technology of highly efficient compressors and reversing valves results in powerful performance while minimizing energy consumption.

You can further extend the benefits of LG’s air conditioners, by reducing the energy consumption while enjoying a comfortable indoor environment by checking the energy level directly on the AC panel with LG’s Energy Display. The panel monitors and displays the amount of current and total energy used, consequently raising awareness to reduce energy consumption.

Each model is also Wi-Fi compatible, working in conjunction with the LG ThinQ App. The integrated solution provides intuitive control, minimizes energy consumption and tracks energy usage and expenditure. It provides unrivalled energy efficiency by utilising a combination of analytics, sensors, and usage data.

For example:

Smart Diagnosis: Start or stop LG air conditioner, change the mode, or set the temperature from anywhere

Integrated Home Appliances Control: Use simple voice commands via Google Assistant

Controlling & Monitoring: Stay up to date with any maintenance needs and monitor the unit’s power consumption to save energy

For more information on LG residential air conditioning options head for visit partner.lge.com/uk, or you can email LG at uk.aircon@lge.com.