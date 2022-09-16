Ovia introduces Inceptor Duo

Among the latest additions to Ovia’s growing premium lighting portfolio is Inceptor Duo – a sleek up and down dimmable linear luminaire.

Inceptor Duo offers installers and their clients a complete custom dual lighting solution and is perfect for accentuating design features both high and low. It is available in two lengths – 1200mm and 1500mm – and two wattages – 42W and 56W. There are three colour options to cover all décor requirements – black, grey and white.

The luminaire features a dual CTA switch – OFF, cool white, warm white and day light and the up and down lights can be controlled separately. Inceptor Duo is dimmable and emergency versions are available.

Watch the Inceptor Duo video here – https://youtu.be/iRUrgdhDOMo

The full range can be seen in the new Ovia Issue 4 catalogue which can be downloaded from the Ovia website – www.oviauk.com.