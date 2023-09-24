SFL appoints new national sales & marketing manager

SFL, the prefabricated chimney manufacturer, has announced that Andy Dimond has been appointed as the new national sales & marketing manager of the company’s UK & Ireland operations. Andy is an extremely experienced, dynamic Senior Sales Executive with a demonstrated history of success, working predominantly in the Domestic and latterly the Commercial/Industrial Plumbing & Heating sector driving and developing recognised brands such as Ferroli and Unical. Andy’s extensive industry knowledge, expertise and understanding of the Building Services Market will actively help SFL to deliver their program of continuous growth and development!

Flavio Buccanti, managing director of SFL said of the appointment: “Our aim is to accelerate and focus our growth into all markets, but specifically, the commercial, industrial markets, where we see more opportunity for managing larger, more complex projects. As Jacques-Olivier Joncoux, CEO and Chairman at Sphering said when speaking about SFL, “with SFL, Sphering increases its presence in the UK market and globally”- significantly, SFL benefits from being part of this global group too – together we are much stronger. Andy will lead the team at SFL to further expand its industrial, commercial, and residential presence and product range across the UK & Ireland commercial and domestic markets we have identified for growth”.

Andy commented: “I am extremely pleased to have joined SFL, a leading UK based manufacturer of flues and chimneys and look forward to further developing the National Sales effort here in the UK & Ireland. It is my plan to immediately visit all our valued customers to further develop our commercial relationship. I am proud to be part of a respected business that is SFL and working with the team to unlock potential and attack the vast opportunities that lay ahead.”

You can contact Andy to discuss your project and requirements on 07973 448 460 or email andy.dimond@sflchimneys.com