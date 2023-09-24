Optimal comfort from Gilberts

An intelligent decision in utilising an intelligent spring could help improve occupant health and performance alongside savings in energy and manufacturing time.

The “super spring” is a core component of Gilberts’ latest GSJ adjustable thermal swirl diffusers.

Utilising an advanced thermally reactive spring as a core component of Gilberts’ latest GSJ adjustable thermal swirl, the diffuser now has a reaction time- and therefore temperature adjustment- occurring within seconds, verses other thermally actuated diffusers, which use wax technology, which can take up to 60 minutes.

Triggered by the temperature of the incoming air (usually when it varies by 2°C from pre-set boundaries) the intelligent spring instantly adjusts the omni-rotational diffuser vanes, delivering warm air vertically and cooler air horizontally. This process ensures rapid initial warm up, and avoidance of uncomfortable draughts.

Quickly controlling the airflow direction to maintain a comfortable environment in the internal space below, it only takes seconds to restore the equilibrium- whether through exposed ductwork, ceiling grids, clip-in ceilings or perforated ceilings.

Occupant comfort is consistently maintained, which the Health & Safety Executive states is important to improving people’s health, morale and productivity(1).

The diffuser requires no external power or control, reducing material and installation costs. It operates without human intervention, enabling occupants to focus on their activities.

The maintenance free Diffuser’s excellent rapid operation, combined with its maintenance of the internal temperature and avoiding significant changes to cool or warm, optimises the fuel efficiency, embodied energy and sustainability of the swirl. It thereby makes a positive contribution towards the building’s overall carbon footprint, be it new build, refurbishment or fit-out.

“It’s all about making life easier and better for everyone involved. Improving occupant comfort without adding cost. The new mode of operation works so fast occupants should not even be aware of a fluctuation in the temperature of the incoming air,” says Ian Rogers, Gilberts Sales Director. “Assisting the building with its energy performance and having a lower carbon footprint is win win!”

The new intelligent, quick reacting thermal diffuser compliments the range of options already available for the top-selling GSJ. These include the sometimes requested, pneumatic and electric motor operation.

Gilberts’ swirl diffusers have been used in, among other projects, Uber’s European Centre of Excellence, Primark stores, Liverpool Exhibition Centre, Texaco filling stations and the new Glasgow Rangers Museum.

They are just part of the company’s extensive range of grilles, diffusers and louvres for natural and mechanical ventilation.

Founded over 60 years ago, Gilberts Blackpool is the UK’s leading independent air movement specialist, and is unique in its ability to develop both ‘mainstream’ and bespoke ventilation supply and extraction solutions entirely in-house, from initial design through tooling, production, testing and supply, from its 140,000 ft2 of manufacturing facilities. Incorporating a state of the art test centre, designed and built in-house, which is one of the most technically advanced in the country.