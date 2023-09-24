Stainless steel press fittings: The best solution for corrosion-free piping!

Corrosion can ruin your piping systems and cost you a lot of money and hassle. Carbon steel is especially prone to corrosion from oxygen or moisture. But what if you could avoid corrosion altogether with a better alternative? Stainless steel press fittings can be the answer! They have excellent corrosion resistance and can save you time and labour cost by reducing or eliminating the need for isolation against humidity. SANHA®, a German manufacturer of quality piping products, offers two great options for stainless steel press fittings: NiroSan® and NiroTherm®.

NiroSan®

This is a piping system that combines high-quality press fittings and stainless steel pipes made of 1.4404 / AISI 316L. This material has more molybdenum and less carbon than the conventional type 1.4401, which gives it a higher corrosion resistance than many standard stainless steels. You can choose from different sealing rings made of EPDM (black), HNBR (yellow) and FKM (red), depending on your application. There is also a silicon-free version – NiroSan® SF.

NiroTherm®

This is a piping system that consists of NiroTherm® stainless steel press fittings with a black EPDM moulded seal and NiroTherm® stainless steel pipes to EN 10312. NiroTherm® is ideal for closed systems in humid environments such as screed. It requires less or no isolation against humidity, which means you can finish the work faster and lower your labour costs.

Don’t let corrosion ruin your piping systems. Choose stainless steel press fittings from SANHA® and enjoy the benefits of corrosion-free piping. Contact us today at 01628 819245 or webuk@sanha.com.