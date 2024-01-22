Senior appointment drives focus on sustainable drainage & supply solutions

Polypipe Building Services has appointed Sean Norris as Advantage Services manager to drive the company’s focus on offsite prefabrication.

Sean’s move across from his role as product manager within the Polypipe Civils & Green Urbanisation business follows a series of other senior appointments within Polypipe Building Services, as it increases its focus on providing sustainable solutions for customers.

Having joined Polypipe in 2010 as a business development representative, Sean brings with him extensive knowledge of the building services sector and strategic projects. In his new role he will oversee an ambitious growth plan for the company’s Advantage Service, which provides a bespoke fully fabricated drainage and supply systems solution for specifiers and contractors.

Sean said: “Everyone is talking about the importance of offsite and modular construction which is our biggest challenge and the largest opportunity for us.

“As a business we want to work more closely with developers and contractors to consider the challenges they face and how we can support – for example by implementing product development such as pre-insulating pipework to make installation easier.

“Because we can offer bespoke fabrication in-house at Polypipe Building Services the opportunities are endless, with offsite fabrication frequently being chosen as a preferred construction method by hotel chains and pub groups. The challenge for us is to understand how we need to evolve our products and processes to meet their needs.

“We’re aiming to expand the Advantage Service into next year and beyond, growing our 30-strong technical and fabrication teams. Additionally, I’ll be looking to simplify our processes to align with our customer’s needs.”

Ian Crickmore, technical director of Polypipe Building Services, commented: “Sean is a very welcome addition to the Advantage team and will play a key role in shaping the direction of our prefabricated service.

“Offsite construction will play a vital part within the construction sector as specifiers are being challenged to do more with less, while still delivering on quality and sustainability standards.

“It’s also a more environmentally friendly option because it minimises waste, which ties into our commitment as part of the Genuit Group to become a sustainable, low-carbon business, and to deliver sustainable solutions.”