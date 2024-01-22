Carrier unveils training vehicle to kick off roadshow

Toshiba Carrier UK has launched a dedicated demonstration training vehicle focusing on air-to-water heat pumps with products across its portfolio of brands including Toshiba, Riello, and Vokèra.

Measuring 6.5 meters in length, this state-of-the-art vehicle unfolds to 8.9 meters when open for display, providing an expansive showroom experience for merchants, installers, contractors and specialist distributors. The 3.5-tonne mobile unit is equipped with an array of cutting-edge products, showcasing the latest advancements in air-to-water technology.

The training vehicle will embark on a nationwide tour, commencing with the heating area sales team in Scotland. The journey aims to bring the latest innovations directly to professionals in the industry, allowing them to experience firsthand the capabilities of the product range.

The training vehicle is designed to be a flexible and dynamic learning space. Merchants, installers, contractors and specialist distributors will have the opportunity to explore the products, learn about their features and engage with Toshiba Carrier experts.

Toshiba Carrier UK marketing director Neil Mattock said: “The demonstration and training vehicle represent our commitment to innovation and education within the industry. We are thrilled to bring our cutting-edge solutions directly to professionals across the UK.”