New Leadership at the Sustainable Energy Association

The Sustainable Energy Association has announced a significant leadership transition as Dave Sowden, the original founder, takes over as interim chief executive following Jade Lewis’s decision to step down.

Russell Dean, Residential Product Group Director for Mitsubishi Electric and Vice President of the Sustainable Energy Association, commented: “On behalf of the SEA Executive and the entire membership, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to Jade Lewis for her dedicated service and leadership over the past four years.

“We’re pleased to see Dave Sowden return after a period of several years. As the original founder of the SEA, he brings a wealth of experience and a deep and up-to-date understanding of the energy efficiency and heating sectors having been immersed in relevant policy from wide-ranging relevant client advisory work in the immediate past. We are confident that he will lead the SEA seamlessly through this brief transition.

“Dave Sowden is already well-known at senior levels among key stakeholders, which allows him easy access at the right levels across the full range of SEA priorities. The SEA will continue to achieve its goals and uphold its commitment to excellence through constructive, evidence-based advocacy for policy change aimed at achieving better and lower carbon buildings in the future.”

Dave Sowden, interim chief executive at the Sustainable Energy Association, added: “I’m delighted to return to the SEA at such an important time in the energy transition and in the political cycle. Whilst recent progress in decarbonising the built environment is commendable, the challenges ahead remain immense. Adopting a holistic approach to decarbonise buildings is the most cost-effective way to reduce consumer bills, alleviate fuel poverty, improve energy security and move us towards net zero. Yet the policy framework still lacks the integrated and comprehensive strategy needed to both deliver the measures needed and secure consumer buy-in.

“In the coming months I look forward to re-engaging with the SEA’s members and its key stakeholders to help bring industry, government and other stakeholders together to reach a shared vision on how we can achieve the exciting and vital changes ahead.”