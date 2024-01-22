Ventola Projects set to expand with new Lutterworth-based facility

Ventola Projects, a Leicestershire-based leading international supplier of lighting and technology solutions, is gearing up for significant production growth here in the UK as it will be increasing its capacity for new automated production techniques.

As a global provider of innovative lighting and technology solutions, production will soon be expanded from a new location, based in Leicestershire, to accommodate the expansion of the export side of the business into other regions around the world.

Mick Ventola, chief executive of Ventola Projects commented on the business move by saying: “With a keen focus on the lighting and other segments of our business, this expansion will enable us to innovate and deliver even more efficiently to meet customer needs.

“This will increase efficiency whilst also making logistical sense, allowing key parts of the business to operate under one roof.”

Mick also added that by allowing the business to grow, it shall create job opportunities with the company expecting to expand. “The aim of this expansion into a new facility is to continue with export growth which has been key to the business since 2017, and we expect to increase employment and distribution channels globally through 2024.”

Ventola Projects is expected to see the first of its new facility orders begin by February 1st with orders shipping out to the USA and South East Asia within the same month.