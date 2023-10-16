Saving the best until last at Smart Buildings Show

The BCIA are presenting two enlightening conference sessions at this year’s must-attend Smart Buildings Show at London’s ExCeL.

Andy Camsell, BCIA technical consultant trainer, will deliver a CPD-accredited talk as part of the BCIA’s Young Engineers annual programme on Wednesday 18 October at 3.15pm. Meanwhile, BCIA President Graeme Rees will bring the show to a close by chairing a panel discussion on the debate of whether current policy landscape enables or hinders the building controls industry. This takes place on Thursday 19 October at 3.10pm with both sessions held in the Controls & Networks Theatre.

Offering a bitesize masterclass on “Understanding Smart Communication using BACnet”, Andy Camsell will provide attendees with an insight into what BACnet is, why you should choose BACnet and its network architecture, as well as taking a deeper look into BACnet devices, objects, and services. This talk will be aimed at those under the age of 35 working in BEMS and building controls and will offer an opportunity for both learning and networking.

Smart Buildings Show’s final panel discussion of the Show will focus on “Building Controls – powering a zero-carbon built environment”. Graeme Rees will be joined by:

Fay Holland, Senior Policy Advisor at Energy Systems Catapult

Signe Norberg, Head of Public Affairs and Communications for Aldersgate Group

Ilias Vazaois, Director of Low Carbon at Germserv

Dan Hopkins, Technical Manager at ebm-papst UK Ltd (a BCIA member company)

The construction industry is transitioning through its biggest policy changes in decades, with updates to Part L, building automation and controls systems undoubtedly playing a key role. Debating whether the current commercial building energy efficiency models are fit for purpose, the panel will question whether decarbonisation and energy consumption benefits are enough to change the minds of developers and landlords.

Graeme Rees commented, “It is a real honour to be hosting what promises to be a lively and engaging discussion. We will be asking whether benefits of building controls and automation are sufficiently understood and whether policy changes, or other interventions, are needed to help building owners and occupiers take control of the contribution they make to a cleaner, more sustainable environment. We look forward to seeing you there.”

BCIA will also be on stand A21 to discuss any membership/training queries you may have.