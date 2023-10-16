£135million framework winners named for public sector maintenance and compliance work

Winning heating and air conditioning maintenance and compliance consultancies and contractors have been named for a Britain-wide £135m framework designed to deliver building life safety and maintenance for the public sector.

The 20 HVAC companies have been awarded places on not-for-profit public sector construction framework provider LHC Procurement Group’s (LHC) Asset Safety and Compliance (ASC1) framework, which is now live.

ASC1 has been designed to offer a full suite of asset safety and compliance support to help public sector organisations meet government guidelines and legal responsibilities relating to building life safety and maintenance.

Its timely arrival follows the Social Housing (Regulation) Act 2023, which became law in July and requires affordable housing providers to address tenants’ needs and to appoint a health and safety lead to monitor compliance.

Developed in direct response to discussions with housing associations, local authorities, schools, and healthcare organisations, ASC1 offers a diverse range of expertise including property protection and associated services; asbestos management; water testing, treatment, and management; heating and air conditioning-related services; and electrical testing and relevant support.

Dean Fazackerley, LHC head of technical procurement, said: “We spent a long time engaging with the public sector to ensure ASC1 worked with their need for long-term compliance-related expertise and support in fulfilling asset and maintenance requirements.

“Throughout our pre-tender engagement process, our clients acknowledged the positive contribution our existing frameworks in property protection (V7), asbestos services (AS2) and water management (WM1) have made in delivering effective life safety systems in the management and maintenance of their assets, resulting in benefits for tenants.

“ASC1 is our response and combines these frameworks to enhance the services offered while also delivering two additional workstreams to cover a wide remit from gas safety to heating systems, electrical inspection, testing and servicing, and more, for both commercial and residential settings.”

Available nationwide, the framework will be delivered by LHC’s regional business units delivering frameworks across Great Britain, including Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA), Welsh Procurement Alliance (WPA), South West Procurement Alliance (SWPA) across the South West of England, Consortium Procurement Construction (CPC) across the Midlands and North of England, and London and South East (LSE).

Dean Fazackerley added: “The range of high-quality HVAC manufacturers, consultancies and contractors appointed to our ASC1 framework have been rigorously assessed to give public sector organisations confidence in the safety-critical and compliance expertise available.”

ASC1, which runs until 3 September 2027 and has seen 83 companies in total appointed to the framework, is worth up to £100 million in England, £20 million in Scotland and £15 million in Wales. There are five workstreams under ASC1, including:

Workstream 1 Asbestos Consultancy, Surveys and Removal

Workstream 2 Property Protection and Associated Services

Workstream 3 Water Testing, Treatment and Management

Workstream 4 Heating and Air Conditioning Compliance, Servicing and Maintenance

Workstream 5 Electrical Testing and Associated Services

The list of companies appointed to the Heating and Air Conditioning Compliance, Servicing and Maintenance workstream on the £135m ASC1 framework is:

CPC

Aaron Services Limited

British Gas Social Housing Ltd T/A PH Jones

Kimpton Ltd

Liberty Gas Group Ltd. T/A Liberty Group

Lorne Stewart Plc

Robert Heath Heating Limited

Saltire Facilities Management Ltd

SURE Maintenance Limited

LSE

Aaron Services Limited

Axis Europe plc

British Gas Social Housing Ltd T/A PH Jones

BSW Building Services Limited

BSW Heating Ltd

DMA Maintenance Ltd

K&T Heating Services Limited

Quality Heating Services Ltd

Liberty Gas Group Ltd. T/A Liberty Group

Robert Heath Heating Limited

TSG Building Services Plc

SWPA

British Gas Social Housing Ltd T/A PH Jones

Hewer Facilities Management Ltd

Liberty Gas Group Ltd. T/A Liberty Group

Lorne Stewart Plc

Robert Heath Heating Limited

Saltire Facilities Management Ltd

WPA

British Gas Social Housing Ltd T/A PH Jones

Kimpton Ltd

K S Barry (Plumbing & Heating) Ltd

Liberty Gas Group Ltd. T/A Liberty Group

Lorne Stewart Plc

Robert Heath Heating Limited

Warmserve Services Ltd

Westward Energy Services Ltd

SPA

British Gas Social Housing Ltd T/A PH Jones

Home Comfort Smart Energy Solutions Ltd

Saltire Facilities Management Ltd