BESA takes the industry’s temperature

The Building Engineering Services Association has launched a major survey of its membership and the wider industry to better understand the challenges and opportunities facing building services businesses right across the UK.

The survey is one of the largest ever undertaken by the Association and the results will feed into a new strategy that will allow it to establish priorities and focus resources more effectively.

“This is a very important exercise for us as we want to learn first-hand what our priorities should be, the challenges keeping business owners awake at night, and the big opportunities that will power our collective futures,” said BESA President Claire Curran.

“We need to take the industry’s temperature, see where businesses are really struggling and then focus our efforts on the solutions to help them adapt and thrive.”

BESA has built up a database of member and non-member information so it can invite participants from a wide cross-section of the industry. It is offering incentives to encourage people to send their feedback and the survey is also being promoted via a dedicated social media campaign.

The survey was launched at the Association’s Annual Conference in London on October 12th, which took the theme of: ‘Building businesses, building the future’. Curran said the topics and concerns discussed at the conference would also be reflected in the survey.

Aspirations

These will include the business, technical and diversity challenges facing the industry with a view to ensuring buildings are designed to be more resilient and to support the aspirations of wider society.

“Setting aside government flip flopping on climate policy and the impact of the cost-of-living crisis – we simply must make buildings perform better for all manner of economic and social reasons,” Curran said.

“The Building Safety Act is already having a profound impact on our industry, and we have major targets to hit around net zero and cutting energy costs, but this is also about supporting the hopes and aspirations of this and future generations. The buildings we live and work in are crucial to our well-being and quality of life.

“I urge everyone to respond to the survey questionnaire so we can better tailor our work to help our businesses create a more resilient, versatile and effective built environment for the good of everyone.”

For more information and to access the survey click here.