Aggreko continues bridging energy skills gap through growing apprenticeship scheme

Dumbarton-based global specialist in temporary power, temperature control and energy solutions, Aggreko, is reaffirming its commitment to development, skills and training as its successful apprentice programme celebrates its latest class of graduates.

Andrew MacNaughton, Calum Michie, Lewis Chisholm, Derek Collie and Rafal Fijalkowski will all be graduating from Aggreko’s apprentice programme in Scotland, with all being offered permanent roles within the company.

Aggreko is continuing its focus on developing talent by taking on their latest cohort of new recruits, with a group of eight joining their apprenticeship schemes. Following the success of previous years, the business has increased the class of 2023-24, with three more apprentices joining compared to last year.

The three- to four-year programmes give participants on the job training throughout the business and see them attend university or college one day a week. Equipping learners with practical experience of all aspects of the business, this includes building new products, maintaining existing products and supporting Aggreko’s ambition to provide new efficient technologies and greener upgrades to all sectors.

It also gives apprentices the opportunity to travel and support Aggreko’s event business, where in 2023 apprentices have supported the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Goodwood Festival, Rugby World Cup and the Ryder Cup to name a few.

When asked about his apprenticeship, Andrew MacNaughton, who is graduating in MA Engineering, said: “My experience within Aggreko was nothing short of amazing. I have gained invaluable hands-on skills and knowledge of the equipment and technology, which has equipped me for a career in engineering, and at the same time I have developed great people and communication skills.

“I will be staying with Aggreko as I’m really enjoying the work I carry out day to day. I can’t wait to learn from my fellow colleagues and take up new opportunities to come in my career. Working for a global company means I have been fortunate enough to travel, which I really enjoyed and would like to continue, so the opportunity to stay with Aggreko and broaden my experiences is one I couldn’t pass up!”

The apprenticeship programme forms part of Aggreko’s wider commitment to addressing the skills gaps in engineering through training and development and instilling passion for the industry in its global teams. One such example is current second year apprentice Harley Higgins, who won Scottish Apprentice of the year in March, and was commended for having a huge passion for engineering.

Aggreko has apprentices throughout Europe, including in France, Italy, Germany and the Netherlands and in the Americas and Australia. For 2024, the company is launching an additional one-year programme in the Middle East for recent apprentice graduates – either with Aggreko or with other organisations – or recent university graduates with a technical or engineering degree.

Head of Manufacturing at Aggreko, Kimberley Campbell said: “At Aggreko we are committed to growing our own talent and developing people with the skills for the future. With this scheme, we can provide the best talent to deliver an enhanced customer experience, supporting our delivery of sustainable solutions, greener products, alternative fuels and services.

“We offer a skill set that does not only support the manufacture of our great assets, but we also provide the training and development to increase skills that are transferable to work throughout Aggreko. The hands-on experience, working skills acquired, opportunity to travel to short- and long-term customer sites and being able to earn while you learn make this scheme a great proposition for someone looking to break into the engineering world.”