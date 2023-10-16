Fire stopping specialist to rebrand as FSi Promat

Fire stopping specialist FSi is to rebrand its products as FSI Promat and, at the same time, become responsible for Promat’s fire stopping products within the UK.

The move aims to capitalise on the technical support and knowledge across the two brands, which have a combined 88 years of experience in the passive fire protection industry.

With both firms being part of the Etex Group, the dual branding of the products will combine the global reputation Promat has developed for passive fire protection along with the specialist technical service and support FSi is known for in fire stopping.

All of the existing individual FSi product names will remain the same with just the brand name changing for their fire stopping products and cavity barriers. Alongside this, Promat will withdraw its UK fire stopping products from January 1, 2024, and they will be replaced by the equivalent FSi products.

Christophe Bind, country manager of FSi, said: “Knowledge and technical support are essential to give customers confidence in fire stopping products and bringing together the FSi and Promat brand names makes absolute sense to this end.

“From an FSi customer service point of view nothing will change at all. These will be the same products, served and supported by the same team – and backed by the technical support that is so highly regarded.

“We look forward to seeing the FSi Promat brand building on the excellent work of FSi to consistently deliver high quality, versatile fire stopping that makes a real difference to the safety of buildings.

“For our loyal customers it is very much business as usual, while Promat fire stopping customers will benefit from an extended range of products and be able to order directly from FSi’s distribution centre that offers a fantastic service, including next day delivery.”

Fire stopping products under the dual brand FSi Promat will continue to be manufactured at FSi’s headquarters in Measham, Leicestershire, and will be ordered from the company’s logistics centre Firesafe and Sound in Grays, Essex.

Promat provides passive fire protection solutions across the world, including boards and spray coatings, which will continue as a standalone brand.

David Hillier, Promat product manager, said: “In the UK, Promat specialises in compartmentation, structural protection, ventilation, and service protection. With a dedicated specification team, supporting the whole supply chain, from architects, through to installers, backed up by a dedicated Technical Services team.

“The move will allow us to focus on our core competencies and accelerate our growth, whilst utilising the broad network that is the Etex Group. From a technical perspective, our customers will benefit from a wider product offering with greater depth of testing and certification.

“Where certain products are required as part of a Promat system, such as intumescent acrylic mastic, the FSi product is an approved alternative as they have been our supplier for several years. Any warranties issued under the Promat brand will stay in force. Future installations using FSi’s products will also be covered by the same warranty.

“FSi has an excellent reputation for service and quality in fire stopping manufacturing. Bringing the brand names together for the fire stopping range in the UK allows customers to enjoy a simplified process, with access to a wide choice of specialist products and support.”