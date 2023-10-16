B< Sonic – the quick and easy solution for a wide range of applications

Ease and speed of installation are important elements to any product favoured by installers and that is why >B< Sonic from Conex Bänninger is becoming increasingly popular.

This cost-effective push-fit fitting can be used in a wide range of domestic and commercial applications including drinking water, heating and chilled water systems. It is WRAS and DVGW approved and fully tested and compliant with EN 1254 part 6.

>B< Sonic is flame-free, thereby minimising health and safety issues; and is designed for use with hard, half-hard and soft copper tubes to EN1057. The perfect joint can be created in seconds – just cut, prepare and push – meaning the product is ideally suited for undertaking repair work within a confined space, or in areas where hot works are not suitable.

Not only is it easy to fit, but it is demountable and re-usable up to 20 times before needing to be replaced. >B< Sonic comprises four simple internal components: an EPDM O-ring, a high-grade stainless-steel grip ring, a spacer and a washer, which combine to give a firm, but fully rotatable joint. Demounting is easy using the professional release tool.

>B< Sonic is available in sizes 10 to 28mm and can operate at a maximum working temperature of 95°C at 6 bar; with a maximum working pressure of 16 bar at 30°C.

For more information on Conex Bänninger’s complete range of valves and fittings solutions, visit www.conexbanninger.com.