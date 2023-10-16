“Centre Of Climate” embraces Wellumic Light Management System from Trilux and Warema

The “Centre of Climate” in Lahr, Baden-Württemberg, prioritises the well-being of its occupants. Its sustainable design incorporates Wellumic, an innovation developed by TRILUX and WAREMA, which harmonises lighting and sun shading, constituting a coordinated light management system. The algorithm-based control system harnesses available daylight, preventing indoor spaces from overheating, especially during summer, due to excessive sunlight exposure that would necessitate energy-intensive cooling.

Wellumic empowers companies to manage two essential aspects with one solution, streamlining the planning and implementation processes through intelligent interaction between proven systems.

A notable feature is the precise control of external blinds through SMI motors. Beyond mere opening and closing, these motors finely adjust the angle of individual slats in real-time, down to the nearest degree. To minimise glare and maximise sunlight penetration, the intricate algorithm factors variables such as the sun’s angle relative to each window throughout the day and seasons, expertly adjusting slat angles accordingly.

Zehnder has embraced high-quality HUMAN CENTRIC LIGHTING solutions from TRILUX across various areas of the building. These luminaires, featuring Active technology, mimic the spectral composition of daylight, delivering a “natural” artificial light that users find especially pleasing. Simultaneously, this lighting supports various physiological processes, including the sleep-wake cycle. The luminaires blend into the architectural design and enhance overall room aesthetics.

In line with this philosophy, the large office areas feature award-winning luminaires such as the PARELIA LED, LUCEO SLIM, and LATERALO RING LED pendant luminaires, accompanied by thoughtful lighting design. Complementing these are the FINEA LED light channel solutions, serving as suspended and surface-mounted fixtures to accentuate the atmosphere and provide wall illumination in the offices and think tanks.

To read the full story please visit https://www.trilux.com/en/blog/beleuchtung-und-sonnenschutz-machen-gemeinsame-sache/