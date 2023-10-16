Fort – the complete smart security range from ESP

Fort is a complete range of smart security products, which includes intruder alarms, video doorbell, video security light, sensors and a selection of 1080p cameras. They all operate under a single APP – the ‘Click Smart+’ APP – which is completely subscription-free, with no additional fees incurred.

At the heart of the Fort smart security range is the smart intruder alarm, which will support up to 32 RF devices and provide remote monitoring and alert notifications directly to the Click Smart+ APP.

The range also includes a Smart Alarm Keypad that is usually positioned in entrances and hallways. The keypad requires the Smart alarm Hub and provides users with arm, disarm, home mode and panic functions. The Wi-Fi Smart Alarm Hub includes an inbuilt siren, backup battery with up to eight hours standby time and GSM backup facility (Sim not included) for additional system security. The Hub is compatible with a range of battery powered RF devices that can be controlled to provide whole home security in and around a property.

In addition, the Fort range includes Wi-Fi security devices such as a video doorbell, video security light and a selection of 1080p cameras, all of which are supported on the same APP and do not require any additional subscription fees other than a Wi-Fi connection. Accessories include remote keypad, pet friendly PIR’s, vibration sensor and includes an option of a solar powered or wired external siren for an additional intruder deterrent.

The Fort Smart Security brochure can be downloaded at www.espuk.com as well as from the Scolmore Group app, and a video of the range can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/3vy3N1unvHI.