BSF 2023 presentations available to download

The 2023 Building Services Forum was held on 5 October 2023 at the Chelsea Harbour Hotel in London attended by industry professionals from across the sector.

The day was a low carbon heating extravaganza, and saw experts in the sector showcasing their innovations, vistors asking the all-important questions about the most familiar technologies, and where they fit in on the path to decarbonising heating and great networking opportunities.

Due to ongoing transport issues not all of our visitors were able to make it. However, to ensure they didn’t miss out the 2023 presentations are available to download on our website.

To access the presentations go to https://bseeforum.co.uk/2023-presentations/

