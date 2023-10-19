Rinnai Presents CIBSE Approved CPD on Heat Pump Seasonal Performance Factors

Rinnai has unveiled a CIBSE-approved CPD on Seasonal Performance Factors, on the efficacy of Heat Pumps, to a focus group of consultants, systems designers and contractors in London. The CPD started as a ‘White Paper’ presenting an innovation in measuring system performance and providing increased detail into the efficiency of commercial heating and hot water dispersal systems. Rinnai’s Sean Ehlen M Eng was the author of the SPF White Paper, and it is freely available to view at www.rinnai-uk.co.uk

Rinna’s focus group was well attended and concentrated on introducing an alternative methodology – Seasonal Performance Factor – to evaluate the efficiency of commercial heating and hot water systems. Rinnai’s Sean Ehlen M Eng hosted the presentation explaining his new approach and then took questions. The peer-led focus group arrived at the conclusion that the Seasonal Performance Factor approach provided customers with greater added transparency towards system performance, cost and expectations.

Rinnai’s ‘White Paper’ report details the potential limitations of manufacturer-issued efficiency measures for Heat pumps, namely COP (Coefficient of performance) and SCOP (Seasonal Coefficient of Performance). Manufacturers often measure heat pump efficiency using Coefficient of Performance (COP), which is the ratio of useful heat energy produced to the electricity consumed at a specific external air temperature and temperature rise required.

Due to the SCOP rating solely measuring the efficiency of the heat pump unit, this may yield a lack of system congruity when considering the entire system. Consequently, relying on this performance measurement alone can affect the overall system expectations and ultimately the expected carbon reductions.

Instead, the Rinnai White paper has adopted the ‘Seasonal Performance Factor.’ This methodology evaluates all energy utilizing components within a commercial hot water system, therefore, measuring the performance of the entire system as opposed to solely the heat pump.

By presenting this White Paper to UK customers, Rinnai aims to provide information that delivers a concise and true account of commercial hot water heating performance using the ‘Seasonal Performance Factor’ methodology.

Rinnai continues to inform the UK market of details that provide an accurate statement of system performance, while considering the effects on operational expenditure, economic investment, and environmental impact.

Rinnai understands the significance of an investment during a time of sensitive economic constraints and rising energy costs. Rinnai aim to share all information that assists the UK customer in decision making that assists the drive to NetZero and is financially efficient.

RINNAI’S H3 DECARBONISATION OFFERS PATHWAYS & CUSTOMER COST REDUCTIONS FOR COMMERCIAL, DOMESTIC AND OFF-GRID HEATING & HOT WATER DELIVERY

www.rinnai-uk.co.uk/about us/H3

Rinnai’s H3 range of decarbonising products include hydrogen / BioLPG ready technology, hybrid systems, and a wide range of LOW GWP heat pumps and solar thermal. Also, within Rinnai’s H3 range is Infinity hydrogen blend ready and BioLPG ready continuous flow water heaters which are stacked with a multitude of features that ensure long life, robust & durable use, customer satisfaction and product efficiency.

Rinnai’s range of decarbonising products – H1/H2/H3 – consists of heat pump, solar, hydrogen in any configuration, hybrid formats for either residential or commercial applications. Rinnai’s H3 range of products offer contractors, consultants and end users a range of efficient, robust and affordable decarbonising appliances which create practical, economic and technically feasible solutions. The range covers all forms of fuels and appliances currently available – electric, gas, hydrogen, BioLPG, DME solar thermal, low GWP heat pumps and electric water heaters.

Rinnai H1 continuous water heaters and boilers offer practical and economic decarbonization delivered through technological innovation in hydrogen and renewable liquid gas ready technology.

Rinnai’s H1 option is centred on hydrogen, as it is anticipated that clean hydrogen fuels will become internationally energy market-relevant in the future; Rinnai water heaters are hydrogen 20% blends ready and include the world’s first 100% hydrogen-ready hot water heating technology.

Rinnai H2 – Decarbonization simplified with renewable gas-ready units, Solar Thermal and Heat Pump Hybrids. Rinnai H2 is designed to introduce a practical and low-cost option which may suit specific sites and enable multiple decarbonisation pathways with the addition of high performance.

Rinnai H3 – Low-GWP heat pump technology made easy – Rinnai heat pumps are available for domestic and commercial usage with an extensive range of 4 – 115kW appliances.

Rinnai’s H3 heat pumps utilise R32 refrigerant and have favourable COP and SCOP.

Rinnai is a world leading manufacturer of hot water heaters and produces over two million units a year, operating on each of the five continents. The brand has gained an established reputation for producing products that offer high performance, cost efficiency and extended working lives.

Rinnai’s commercial and domestic continuous flow water heaters offer a limitless supply of instantaneous temperature controlled hot water and all units are designed to align with present and future energy sources. Rinnai condensing water heaters accept either existing fuel or hydrogen gas blends. Rinnai units are also suited for off-grid customers who require LPG and BioLPG or DME.

Rinnai products are UKCA certified, A-rated water efficiency, accessed through multiple fuel options and are available for purchase 24/7, 365 days a year. Any unit can be delivered to any UK site within 24 hours. Rinnai offer carbon and cost comparison services that will calculate financial and carbon savings made when investing in a Rinnai system. Rinnai also provide a system design service that will suggest an appropriate system for the property in question. Rinnai offer comprehensive training courses and technical support in all aspects of the water heating industry including detailed CPD’s. More information can be found on Rinnai’s website and its “Help Me Choose” webpage.

Visit www.rinnai-uk.co.uk

Or email engineer@rinaiuk.com

For more information on the RINNAI product range visit

www.rinnaiuk.com