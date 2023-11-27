Samsung Climate Solutions aims to revolutionise home heating with new heat pump

Samsung Electronics Air Conditioner Europe has announced the official UK launch of its EHS Mono R290 heat pump. Unveiled earlier this year at InstallerSHOW in the NEC, Birmingham, the EHS Mono R290 offers cutting-edge technology that enhances comfort and has a low Global Warming Potential (GWP).

Heating with future-proof innovation

Several key features make the EHS Mono R290 a future-proof choice for homeowners. It has a remarkably low Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 3 (compared to the GWP of other refrigerant technologies such as R32 (675)). It provides a consistent supply of high hot water temperature, reaching up to 75 °C, making the range ideal for renovations and retrofits

Moreover, the EHS Mono R290 boasts an enlarged integral plate heat exchanger capable of transferring more heat at once compared to a conventional outdoor unit, thanks to a heat transfer area of up to 39% larger. It boasts a reliable heating performance, enabling it to deliver a 100% heating performance in temperatures as low as -10°C. It also enables the production of Domestic Hot Water (DHW) at 70°C when the outdoor temperature is -10 to 43°C ambient temperature without using the booster heater, thus saving energy while producing DHW on hot summer days.

Joe Raftery, heating product manager in the UK for Samsung Climate Solutions says, “We are particularly pleased to be launching this product which represents huge technological achievements in product design. This product demonstrates once again that Samsung has catered to the expectations of the modern consumer by offering them more flexibility in the low carbon heat sources available to them. The internal components of the unit have been adapted when compared to a standard R32 monobloc heat pump to support the separation of the R290 refrigerant and the rest of the system. Designed to work seamlessly with R290, homeowners and installers alike will appreciate the ease of operation of this unit.”

Seamless Setup and aesthetic appeal

The EHS Mono outdoor unit is designed for simple installation, service and maintenance. The internal components of the heat pump can be accessed through the side panel, which can be removed by simply loosening three screws. This results in significant time and effort saving during the installation, maintenance and servicing procedures.

Styled in a dark grey color which complements the current design trend for modern building exteriors, the EHS Mono R290 adds elegance to a multitude of outdoor facades, enhancing everything from retrofit projects to modern new build homes.

The product is available in a broad range of capacities for varying requirements – 5, 8, 12, and 16-kW. All the units are single fan, but notably, the 5- and 8-kW units are only 850mm in height.

Optimized energy control and timely insights

The new range of heat pumps can also be connected to SmartThings Energy to maximize savings and optimize energy usage. One of the largest open ecosystems of connected devices worldwide, Samsung’s SmartThings Energy is compatible with voice assistants like Bixby, Google Home and Amazon Alexa and a wide range of devices. It offers the ultimate home energy management systems, as well as real energy savings through rich insights, energy saving automations, and support for users to move towards a net zero home.

The EHS Mono R290 is also compatible with the EHS Cloud Service and can be integrated with SmartThings Energy, which provides professionals with a wealth of technical data and insights, enabling remote monitoring of the unit as well as energy saving automation. From automatic reports to malfunction types, and status checks to energy consumption information, the EHS Cloud Service allows professionals to make a pre-diagnosis of potential issues, so they may carry the necessary parts and equipment when visiting the user’s home. It also allows for solving minor issues remotely.

The EHS Mono R290 will be available from the end of November in a broad range of capacities to suit the varying needs of homeowners across the UK. For more information on the EHS Mono R290 and Samsung’s commitment to low carbon heating solutions, please click here.