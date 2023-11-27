Pumps & Motors

Saniflo UK extends submersible pump range

Saniflo UK – part of the SFA Group – has expanded its portfolio of submersible pumps with rainwater and waste water pumping solutions just in time for the winter weather.  The Sanipump VX range offers a robust range of cast iron pumps with vortex technology and single and three phase options, whilst the Saniflo SLD is a versatile, powerful solution for high flow stormwater drainage.

Sanipump VX 50 is a submersible pump for lifting wastewater and rainwater to a maximum head of 16m with a discharge diameter of DN50. Designed to be installed in a manhole or pit, it is available as either a portable or stationary unit and available in 12 versions: 8 single-phase (including 4 automatic) and 4 three-phase. The pump is also compatible with Sanifos 1600/2100/3100 underground pumping stations.

Sanipump VX 65/80 are also designed for the lifting of wastewater and rainwater to a maximum head of 35 m. They are equipped with a vortex impeller and have a discharge diameter of 120 to 190 mm (depending on the model) and have an output in DN 65 or DN 80. Stationary installation is necessary  in a manhole or pit.

Sanipump SLD is a versatile, powerful pump solution with a high flow rating of up to 48m³/h for rainwater drainage, as well as waste water. It has a continuous duty rating and is available in single and three phase. The unit features a two-channel impeller with a free passage of 50mm and can also be found in the Sanifos 610 packed lifting station.

 

