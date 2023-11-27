New Dorchester DR-SG stainless steel water heater from Hamworthy provides a durable and long-lasting solution

Hamworthy Heating, a trusted British manufacturer and supplier of commercial heating and hot water products, is pleased to announce the introduction of its new Dorchester DR-SG range of stainless steel condensing water heaters with enhanced durability and large continuous outputs.

The Dorchester DR-SG is available in ten power outputs over three storage capacities and features a durable stainless-steel tank, heat exchanger and coil for enhanced performance, efficiency, and increased service life.

Suitable for both renovation and new build projects, including locations with substantial and continuous hot water demands such as hotels and sports facilities, the Dorchester DR-SG meets all of the latest Building Regulations and offers significantly improved efficiency and performance when replacing a non-condensing water heater.

Featuring a robust design, the Dorchester DR-SG is designed to offer outstanding performance under challenging water conditions and cope with the extremities of soft and hard water.

Incorporating a user-friendly design, Dorchester DR-SG water heaters are operated via the popular Siemens LMS mini controls platform. Featuring an intuitive digital control panel with a clear backlit LCD and a scroll wheel to navigate between different setting screens, LEDs are also incorporated into the user interface to enable quick and easy identification of any potential faults.

Designed to fit through a standard 800mm doorway with a narrow diameter of 80cm (excluding 538 models), the latest range is significantly light for its class, enabling straightforward transportation and installation.

Suitable for retrofit into a vast number of installations due to being approved for multiple flue system types, all Dorchester DR-SG models are convertible to run on LPG.

Building on the success of its popular water heater range, the Dorchester DR-SG is supplied with a five-year warranty on the tank and a two-year warranty on the components. For full details of warranty terms and conditions or to discuss the range of tailored packages available, details are available from Hamworthy Heating on request.

For more information, please visit: www.hamworthy-heating.com/ or call 01202 662 552.