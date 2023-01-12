RINNAI N SERIES hot water heating units and systems ‘hydrogen blend 20% ready’ with UKCA certification

Rinnai’s N Series range of condensing continuous flow water heaters have been passed as fully certified to the new UKCA standard, the successor to the CE mark. The UK government recently passed legislation to parliament ensuring that the CE mark was still recognised until the 31st of December 2024, effectively delaying the transition to the UKCA marking. Irrespective all Rinnai appliances within the water heater category will come with dual marking ensuring that all hydrogen blend ready and bio-LPG ready water heaters are ready for UKCA.

UK Conformity Assessed (UKCA) marking is a certification mark that indicates conformity with the applicable requirements for products sold within Great Britain.

This news closely follows the announcement by Rinnai that, after an extensive testing and verification process, its N Series product range is ‘Hydrogen BLEND 20% ready’ for the proposed initial supply of natural gas and hydrogen blends fed through the existing gas infrastructure.

All Rinnai continuous flow condensing water heaters are guaranteed to provide limitless volumes of temperature accurate hot water (in excess of 1500litres per hour) this is combined with market leading turn down ratios (13-1) and 96% efficiency.

Extensive testing also demonstrates that multiples of its existing ranges are retrospectively compatible with future hydrogen blending including all N series models already installed in the UK.

The Rinnai Sensei N Series continuous flow hot water heater range offers a more compact, enhanced combustion design that allows for easier installation, superior operational performance as well as ease of serviceability.

The Rinnai Sensei N Series is the first ever continuous flow hot water heating unit manufactured with stainless steel heat exchangers to be available in the UK – this gives a greatly extended working life at optimum performance to each of the four models in the range. Added to this are the market leading extended warranties, that accompany the hydrogen Blend-ready and Bio-LPG ready instantaneous water heaters.

The four models are:

the N1600i giving 954 litres per hour (at 50 degrees)

the N1600e (external) also giving 954 litres per hour (at 50 degrees).

the N1300i giving 775 litres per hour and

the N1300e also giving 775 litres per hours of temperature controlled hot water at 50 degrees. The two 1600s have load profiles of XXL and are water efficiency class A rated, while the 1300s are load profile XL and are also water efficiency class A rated.

All the range is also low-NOx (Less than 26ppm meaning they gain additional points under BREEAM) and the futureproofed continuous flow water heater utilises Rinnai’s patented advanced burner technology with a 13-1 turn down ratio – the largest on the market combined with 96% efficiency rating. Integral controls on the units enable the water heater to achieve high efficiencies because of advanced burner control and high modulation ranges.

This wide range of modulation means that energy usage is completely optimised as the water heater through smart inbuilt controls will only heat the water to the temperature required thus preserving energy.

Rinnai is a true global player in the manufacture of domestic and commercial appliances and operates in almost 50 countries. Rinnai’s mission is to “create a healthier way of living” through advanced combustion technologies and water control technologies. Therefore, Rinnai has created its H3 initiative. This consists for hydrogen ready and BioLPG ready water heaters and boilers, Hybrid solar thermal and heat pump solutions and LOW-GWP heat pumps.

