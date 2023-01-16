Artificial street built in York as training ground

Develop Training, accredited providers of compliance, technical and safety training, is constructing a fully to-scale artificial street in York to provide immersive, real life training experiences within its replica buildings.

Made possible by an investment of £325,000 by Develop Training and its parent company, JTL, the artificial street launches in the spring, providing training in emergency response to gas incidents, as well as excavation safety, cable avoidance, sewer jetting and confined space entry.

Located next to Develop Training’s York training centre in Huby, the site will consist of purpose-built houses, apartments, a café, and a confined spaces area, and will offer free use to the North Yorkshire Emergency Services for training purposes.

An online competition to name the street will be taking place from 12th January to 28th February, with entrants asked to suggest up to three names for the street before a judging panel determines a winning name that will become the training venue’s title.

The judging panel will be made up of colleagues from across the JTL Group, with their chosen winner invited to the street’s ribbon cutting. The winner will also receive £500 worth of Amazon.co.uk gift vouchers. The competition is live now and can be entered here: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/RL2JFZ7

John Kerr, Managing Director at Develop Training, said: “This is one of our most ambitious projects to date. This build, which can be likened to a set used for TV and film productions, will provide Develop Training with an invaluable base to provide new standards in technical safety training. The foundation of our training is in creating skills for real-world application, and this new street will serve only to strengthen that base.