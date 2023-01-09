New recruits support Secon expansion

Heat pump distributor Secon Renewables has continued its expansion with two key appointments.

Head of New Build Simon Brown will ensure Secon is well placed to offer tailored designs to housebuilders, while Joe Monkhouse joins the growing Sunderland-based business as Northern Sales Manager.

With a degree in engineering and 18 years’ experience in the heating and renewable energy products sector, Simon Brown has spent the last seven years working for Panasonic as UK Business Development Manager. He has helped more than 50 major housebuilders to transition from gas boilers to heat pump and renewable technology.

He said “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining Secon and heading up the new build division. I look forward to working with the dynamic team and leading in this important sector.’’

Joe Monkhouse has been in the industry for 14 years, initially with a focus on underfloor heating and more recently in sales of air source and ground source heat pumps and MVHR.

He said: “I can’t wait to get started and take the quality products that Secon Renewables offer into the marketplace.’’

Secon Managing Director Kevin Carling said: “We have grown significantly in the last few years and see new build as being an important part of our future development. We wanted an experienced person to take the lead and, having worked closely with Simon in his role at Panasonic, we are delighted to welcome him to the Secon family.

“Joe also has extensive experience in the sector and will work across our customer base, including plumbing and heating contractors, builders and developers, as well as plumbing and building merchants.’’