Ariston Group appoints new UK managing director

Ariston Group has appointed Edoardo Pauletta d’Anna as its new UK managing director. Having been part of the company for over a decade, his new role sees him responsible for the growth and development of the Ariston, ELCO and ATAG Commercial brands in the UK.

Having previously held senior managerial commercial positions in the EU and EMEA, including Central Africa and the UAE, Edoardo shares all the values for which Ariston Group is renowned throughout the world. He is committed to teamwork and diversity, as well as encouraging resourcefulness, participation, and accountability.

Commenting on his new role, Edoardo said: “I am looking forward to building upon Ariston’s reputation and offering in the UK. As one of the key international markets for the heating industry, our products and services have so much to offer, especially in terms of improved sustainability and comfort. I am fortunate to be taking charge of such recognised and highly respected brands – and can’t wait to strengthen our position as a global leader in heating, hot water, renewables and air conditioning technologies.”

He continued: “These are truly exciting times both for Ariston Group and the industry; we’ve already achieved so much, yet there’s so much more to come. In fact, we’ve got some fantastic developments planned for all brands in 2023 and beyond, which we can’t wait to share with our customers!”

The Ariston Group has been synonymous with change, innovation, and sustainability for over 90 years. It remains committed to its customers, delivering a range of high quality, technologically advanced heating and hot water products best suited to their requirements.