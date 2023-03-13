Q-Crimp the comprehensive cable accessories range from Unicrimp

Unicrimp, part of the Scolmore Group of companies, offers an extensive range of cable accessories under its well-known and trusted Q-Crimp brand.

The company continues to develop and expand the offer to provide electricians with everything they need when working on the tools. Today, the Q-Crimp range incorporates more than 19 different product categories including Cable Clips, Cable Cleats, Cable Glands and Cable Ties, Fixings, Earthing Rods, Tape and Sleeving, as well as Trade Tubs of fixings and clips in handy, durable and re-sealable plastic tubs.

Recent additions to the range include Nylon Meter Tail Glands and Catenary Kits. The 32mm and 40mm White Nylon Meter Tail Glands with Plug are designed to house incoming cables on a metal consumer unit. A blanking insert plug is also supplied as standard for optional use should no earth wire be present.

The Catenary Kits comprise 1 x 30m length of the 3mm steel wire rope, 1 x zinc plated strainer, 4 x 3mm steel wire rope grips, 2 x 3mm steel wire eyelets, 1 x hook wall plate and 1 x wire ring plate. Catenary wire is used to create an overhead catenary to support pipes, banners, cables and lighting, for example.

The Unicrimp catalogue which showcases the entire range of Q-Crimp accessories can be downloaded from the Unicrimp website – www.unicrimp.com