Definity Complete – the all-in-one solution from Click Scolmore

Embracing feedback from the contractors is what drives product development across the Scolmore Group of companies. In response to the latest feedback Scolmore has taken its popular Definity screwless wiring accessories range and simplified the ordering process.

Up until now, Click Scolmore’s popular Definity screwless wiring accessories range has been supplied as two separate elements – insert and cover plate – with each requiring its own separate product code. In a move to simplify the ordering process for customers – particularly with online ordering in mind – Definity inserts and cover plates will now be supplied and packaged together as one unit with one product code.

Definity has evolved from Scolmore’s well-established Define flat plate accessory range and features all of the same attributes including modular switching but without the visible fixing screws. Definity goes one stage further by incorporating screwless, push-fit face plates in a range of finishes. Because the face plates are supplied independently of the electrical inserts it means that the initial installation of the product can be carried out and any subsequent maintenance or decoration completed before the final fixing of the face plate.

The inserts are available in black, white and grey and there are now eight cover plate finishes to choose from – brushed steel, stainless steel, polished chrome, white, red, black, metal white and metal matt black.

Today the Click Definity range of products includes switches, power socket outlets, fused connection units, 45A switches, control switches, socket and blank plates, telephone and data sockets, satellite and coaxial outlets and media plates.

The full range can be viewed on the Scolmore website – www.scolmore.com. The Definity product brochure can be downloaded from the website as well as from the Scolmore Group app. The new Definity Complete range can be viewed here – https://youtu.be/pKh4ObpJVRI