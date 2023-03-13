GEZE exhibits at BAU

The world’s leading trade fair for architecture, material, and systems, BAU 2023 will be opening its doors from 17-22 April in Munich and GEZE, a specialist in door, window and safety technology will be exhibiting a range of innovative products, system solutions and services at the show.

Under the motto of “Liveable buildings: digital, sustainable, smart” GEZE will be exhibiting myGEZE Control: the next generation networking solution for smart buildings that is able to integrate door, window and safety technology into many different areas of a building management system.

In addition GEZE will be exhibiting several other new products; Revo.PRIME – an automatic revolving door system with a low canopy height and narrow profiles, the F 1200+ window drive, designed for large and heavy turn-and-tilt, and bottom hung windows up to 200kg leaf weight, and the TS 5000 SoftClose, perfect for anywhere where a doors needs to be closed securely, but with minimal sound.

The exhibition stand, which is 500sqm in size, will be located in Hall B1, stand 538-539, with representatives from GEZE UK on hand to offer advice and demonstrate products.

Said Andy Howland, GEZE’s Sales and Marketing Director, ‘The BAU exhibition is an important one for the whole of the construction industry with visitors from many countries. It is the perfect opportunity for GEZE to show our latest products and innovative solutions’.

Additional information:

For more information about GEZE UK’s comprehensive range of automatic and manual door closers call 01543 443000 or visit www.geze.co.uk

For more information on the BAU exhibition visit https://bau-muenchen.com/en/