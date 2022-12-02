Platinum lighting at the Great Mosque of Mecca

The Great Mosque of Mecca is also known as Masjid al-Haram in the Makkah Province of Saudi Arabia. Also called Holy or Haram Mosque, it was built to enclose the holiest shrine in Islam, the Kaʿbah. The Great Mosque has undergone major renovations through the years and is under the control of the King of Saudi Arabia.

During recent enhancements to the Great Mosque, Luceco supplied 3,000 energy saving, cost effective Surface Platinum luminaires with gloss reflectors. The Platinum family has become a flagship product range. The recsessed Platinum is a high performance 220mm diameter downlight with an efficacy up to 130 Llm/cW, featuring a unique swing tab design ensuring installation is quick and easy. The Surface Mount format of this luminaire, as installed at the Great Mosque of Mecca, provides an opportunity for creative lighting design using a high specification luminaire where a recessed ceiling void is not available. Platinum Surface Mount can be used as a pendant with suspension wires, or BESA fixed directly onto a solid surface.

Luceco has recently launched the Platinum V4, offering an update to this popular product.

Platinum V4 retains a similar appearance but has a further optimised heatsink and a reduction in bezel thickness from 6mm to 2.5mm on a standard IP44 bezel as well as being magnetic. There is also an IP65 Anti-Tamper bezel option, improved reflectors and extended swing tabs to suit larger cut outs.

As one of the destinations of the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages, the Great Mosque of Mecca receives millions of worshippers every year and dates to the 16th century. The Great Mosque is currently the eighth largest building in the world as well as being the largest mosque.

