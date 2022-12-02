SyncEV – The future of smart EV charging points

The recent acquisition of SyncEV, specialists in smart charging points for residential EV installations, by Luceco Group, has opened a wealth of opportunities for professional EV installers.

The comprehensive range includes five models in total – three socket and two tethered – available in a combination of WiFi, WiFi/GSM, and WiFi/GSM and RFID options. These all offer their own benefits; the WiFi/GSM option allows installation anywhere, while the RFID provides the facility to set up contactless payment options in commercial environments. The range will charge any electric or hybrid vehicle.

The new models retain the smart functionality SyncEV is known for and are controlled through the SyncEV BG app. In addition, the charger includes a load management kit to allow for dynamic charging, ensuring the home electrical system is not overloaded, and car charging is reduced until other devices are turned off. These are excellent selling points for the contractor to secure business with.

Other key benefits to the installer include the solution’s integrated open PEN conductor protection. This removes the need to install earth rods, which in turn reduces the complexity of the installation, saving time. Integrated RCD and PEN protection is included in the unit to ensure safe installation and use. Overall, the design and easy installation features mean fitting the charger typically takes just two hours.

Adding extra peace of mind, the chargers are all backed up by market-leading, UK-based technical and sales support. Furthermore, products are supplied with a 3-year warranty.

SyncEV will be positioned under the BG Electrical brand and will complement key electrical products within the BG Electrical family. For the contractor, this means the acquisition will enable them to choose even more solutions from a brand they know, trust and are confident in installing.

For more information on the new SyncEV range by BG Electrical, visit www.syncev.co.uk